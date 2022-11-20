CHRISTMAS is almost upon us, and among the sticky tape, awkwardly shaped boxes, and the panic of buying and mixing up presents, Hospice of the Valleys is asking that we don’t forget the lives of those loved ones no longer with us.

Every year The Hospice of the Valleys holds their Light up a Life campaign, where supporters can make a dedication to remember and celebrate the life of a loved one who has died and attend one of their Light up a Life services. Covid-19 meant that the Hospice had to rethink how to run this campaign for a few years by having dedications on a virtual tree and live streaming their remembrance service via Facebook.

However, last December they were thrilled to be able to invite the community to St Peter’s church in Blaina to come together and remember loved ones, celebrate their lives and reflect on those special cherished memories.

Each person attending was invited to light a candle and there were few spare seats in the church as Hospice Chaplain Reverend Roy Watson reflected on the year gone by and prayed for a positive year to come.

The congregation joined Abertillery Orpheus Choir and Abergavenny Borough band singing well known Christmas Carols and it was obvious that being able to interact with others in the community brought much happiness. The difficulties of the past year put aside for a brief period as they remembered their loved ones.

Hospice of the Valleys will be holding their Light up a Life services again this year, with services taking place in Hospice of the Valleys Day Centre on Thursday, December 8; at Siloh Church in Tredegar on Tuesday, December 13; and at St Peters Church in Blaina on Thursday, December 15.

The Hospice are also inviting the community to make a dedication to the life of a loved one, to feature on both a virtual and physical tree located in Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan Hospital.

Visit the website to find out more: Hospiceoftevalleys.org.uk

fundraising@hospiceofthevalleys.com - 01495 717277 - Facebook: @HOTVFundraisingDept