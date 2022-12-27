NUMBER One Real Estate brings you a collection of Independent Agents, ready to help you make the next move. Its agents have been carefully selected with a key focus on their expertise, enthusiasm, love for the industry and a genuine care for helping people move.

Their passion for buying, selling, and letting properties has led them to recently win big at the EA Masters, with Number One Real Estate obtaining a Gold Award for Sales.

Our sister magazine Voice caught up with company director and founder Katie Darlow to find out more. Here’s what she had to say:

Congratulations on getting a Gold Award for Sales at the EA Masters – how did it feel to win and how did the team celebrate?

The last year has been challenging because it’s been one of the busiest markets, we’ve ever known so to be recognised for performing at a consistent high standard within this market is extremely rewarding and a huge accolade to our fantastic team. We had a great afternoon at the awards in London but will all go out together to celebrate before Christmas.

The previous year you were awarded Silver within the same category, where do you think you have improved the most as a business to achieve such a prestigious accolade?

Our market share has increased and our marketing, systems and whole process has become more streamlined. I think the main thing is our teamwork and company ethics. Every team member treats it like their own company.

For those who don’t know, what is the criteria for achieving gold status?

In order for us to win gold we had to be within the top five per cent of highest performing estate agencies in the country. These agencies delivered the best results – selling or letting properties more quickly than their competitors, achieving the highest price asked to price achieved ratio and showing an outstanding level of customer service.

There are currently 15,000 estate agency brands/companies in the UK and the assessment analyses millions of property transactions and measures the performance of 96.6 per cent of agents, using over 4,500 different data sources, including Land Registry and Ordnance Survey.

To appear on list within the Best Estate Agent Guide, each estate agent is scored against a unique set of performance criteria that measures property marketing, customer service and results, such as market share, conversions, time to sell or let, price achieved, and customer service.

Displaying a Best Estate Agent Guide rating or award winner’s logo marque lets potential clients know that we are among the best in the country.

How many branches are entered into the competition?

As I mentioned previously, they assess thousands of agencies across the UK, plus it’s the only awards that you don’t pay to enter.

What do you feel makes Number One Real Estate stand out amongst the rest?

Our company motto is ‘an agent for life’. For us, it’s not just about selling the property, that’s part 1. It’s to cement a relationship where our clients can tap into our expertise for their onward purchase or for any property related queries in future.

When selling a property, you are allocated your own personal agent to carry out your viewings and negotiate your sale. We combine the very best advertising with the old school estate agency values.

For an estate agent that’s only two years old, did you ever think that you’d be so successful in such a short time?

I always had high expectations for the business, but I couldn’t have imagined that we’d be where we are in such a short space of time. I set out to be the most recommended agent and I think if that’s where our motives lie, success will follow. It’s down to the commitment of our team and independent agents who have worked tirelessly over the last two years to make Number One a success and of course the support from our fantastic clients.

What do your customers say about you?

Here’s just a few of the kind remarks left by our clients:

‘I cannot recommend Katie and her team enough - they have helped my husband and I with the sale of our flat and helped us find our dream home.’

‘Katie is fabulous at keeping you up to date with everything, and nothing is too much trouble.’

‘The entire team have worked very quickly and efficiently.’

‘They even get you a little moving in gift when you collect your keys.’

‘10 out 10’

‘I cannot fault anyone at Number One R.A. They were great!!! Katie Darlow was always a text message away from any queries we had, if she missed a call, she would return it as soon as she was available. The buying process was very smooth we barely noticed the time going by, no stress, nothing whatsoever. Thank you, to all of you that I have spoken over the phone and by email exchanges, you were all great.’

‘Jess Gething was amazing in helping us sell our house! She found a buyer quickly and helped us achieve the value we wanted for the property. Jess has a great balance of professional and friendly which made the process much easier in comparison to other estate agents we have used. I would use Jess again in a heartbeat.’

‘A fantastic sale experience. Harrison got us top end of asking which was over 10k more than 2 other agents said we'd be "lucky" to get.’

‘Great professionalism, personable agents and I highly recommend to anyone I talk to.’

Finally, why should people buy, let, or sell their home with Number One?

If you want a refreshing, personal and different experience in selling or buying your home, use Number One. We aim to get you the best price, from the very best buyer in the best time possible and to ensure that you’d recommend us to friends, family, and anyone else in the future.

