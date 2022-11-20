A CAERPHILLY man has described the feeling of finding out he had a chance to beat cancer after hearing he had found a bone marrow match.

Robert Morgan was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood cancer stopping the body from creating healthy cells, in December 2017.

He took part in a clinical trial, but was then told his only chance of survival was to find a bone marrow transplant.

“It was a shock to hear the big word. The 'Big C'. I went downhill quickly, became tired and struggled to work,” said Mr Morgan, from Aberbargoed.

In 2018, Mr Morgan found out that he had found a suitable bone marrow match – Tom Heaven, from Dinas Powys.

The pair weren’t able to meet for two years after the transplant, but then due to the pandemic, they were not able to meet until this year.

“Without that donor, without Tom, I wouldn't be standing here now,” Mr Morgan said.

“It is so difficult to describe the thought of ‘I have a chance’.

“I didn't have a clue what to say. My first thoughts were should I shake his hand, or should I hug and kiss him?

“If it wasn't for Tom, I wouldn't be here. I would have missed out on so much, including meeting my great-granddaughter.”

Mr Heaven joined the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry whilst giving blood with the Welsh Blood Service, and said he hoped his story would encourage more 17 to 30-year-olds to join.

“When I first donated blood, it was an option on a form, and I ticked it and gave samples thinking that the chances of being matched were probably very slim,” he said.

“Two years later, I got the call to say I was potentially a match with a patient.

“To hear Robert’s side of the story, knowing that I've helped save someone's life and knowing they can obviously spend more time with their family, is a really, really good thing.”

At their first meeting, Mr Morgan and Mr Heaven launched the Welsh Blood Service's #ChilledOutLifesaver campaign, urging more people to join the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry to help other patients in need.

Each year, more than 50,000 patients across the globe hope to find a suitable bone marrow match from an unrelated donor.

Head of the Welsh bone marrow donor registry, Emma Cook, said: “The chances of being chosen as the perfect match for a patient anywhere in the world is extremely rare, but the opportunity to find a life-saving match increases as more donors sign up.

“You could be the one and only person in the world who could be the match – which is why we need more people to sign up to the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry and increase a patient's chance of survival.

“It is easier than ever now to become a #ChilledOutLifesaver, as there are opportunities to register from home through a swab kit or by giving blood.”

Seventeen-to-30-year-olds can join the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry from home by requesting a swab kit at wbmdr.org.uk, or by giving blood with the Welsh Blood Service.

“Please consider joining the registry if you can. It really can save someone's life,” said Mr Morgan.

If you're aged 17 to 30, you can find out more about joining the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry at wbs.wales/bmv or calling 0800 252 266.