A MAN convicted of threatening to post a private sexual image and stalking has appeared in court.

Declan Jones, 20, from Nantyglo, was due to be sentenced but his case was adjourned for a technical reason at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, of Attlee Road, was released on bail to appear for sentencing at a date to be fixed.

Jones has pleaded guilty to threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph and stalking.

He has also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence.