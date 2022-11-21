A MAN convicted of threatening to post a private sexual image and stalking has appeared in court.
Declan Jones, 20, from Nantyglo, was due to be sentenced but his case was adjourned for a technical reason at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant, of Attlee Road, was released on bail to appear for sentencing at a date to be fixed.
Jones has pleaded guilty to threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph and stalking.
He has also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
