JASON Manford has 'revealed' what happened to Pudsey's eye on Children In Need.

The live BBC appeal show is one of the biggest fundraising nights of the year bringing together the biggest names in TV including the likes of Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE as presenters.

Comedian Jason Manford joined the presenting line up for the first time on Friday night's appeal show.

This year's 'Spotacular' campaign raised funds to help tackle the effects the cost-of-living crisis is having on children and young people.

Jason Manford 'reveals' why Pudsey has a patch

Happy #ChildreninNeed day!!! How are you getting SPOTacular? 🔴🔵🔴💛 pic.twitter.com/Fs0BEhfB7o — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 18, 2022

The charity telethon promised a guaranteed night of laughs and amazing performances from dance group Diversity and Lewis Capaldi.

Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott MBE and Ade Adepitan MBE hosted the first part of the evening before handing over to Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford.

Pudsey is the iconic mascot of the appeal and has been the face of the charity since 1985, making the beloved bear 37 years old.

He is instantly recognisable for his bright yellow colour, friendly face and a spotty bandana over his eye.

The beloved bear was created by a BBC graphic designer called Joanna Lane, who worked in the design department.

We've never had a clear answer as to why Pudsey wears a bandana and there is a lot of speculation about why he does have one - until now.

Jason Manford jokingly explained why Pudsey wears a bandana as he insisted to fellow Mel Giedroyc that he was ready to present 'the national institution'.

Manford hilariously cleared up the mystery, explaining that the spotty cloth covers up a darts injury the mascot sustained while playing with the comedian's dad.

However, the most likely answer is that the patch makes him relatable to the children he is helping and makes him seem like he is in need himself.