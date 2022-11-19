TODAY Newport paid its respects to the members of the Merchant Navy who served – and died for – their country during wartime.

Hundreds of seafarers from Gwent lost their lives during the two world wars as they strived to keep the nation running, braving enemy attacks while delivering precious supplies from overseas.

A service of remembrance, held today at the area of Newport known locally as Gilligan's Island, was led by Rev Mark Lawson Jones, chaplain to the branch and South Wales port chaplain for Mission to Seafarers.

He welcomed those in attendance, making special note that this year's ceremony was the 80th anniversary of those lost during Operation Pedestal, which brought vital supplies to besieged Malta in 1942 - and the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

The Lord's Prayer was recited, before Newport East MP Jessica Morden gave a reading of Laurence Binyon's famous poem For The Fallen.

A minute's silence was impeccably observed following the playing of the Last Post.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, then gave a reading of the Kohima Epitaph before the laying of the wreaths took place.

Those laying wreaths included the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, the Mayor of Newport, the High Sheriff and members of the city's military veteran community.

Shortly before the ceremony started, a young member of the military cadets was seen to collapse.

He was quickly helped by his colleagues and thankfully appeared to be fine.

Rev Lawson-Jones concluded proceedings with the Memorial of the Dead.

Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken, said the annual service of remembrance for the Merchant Navy is one of the "major events in the Newport calendar".

"I am delighted to be associated with the Newport Merchant Navy Association and am so very proud that they keep this important tradition alive and so well supported," he said.

"We remember with gratitude and pride all those who lost their lives in every conflict in which merchant mariners have been involved."