A NEWPORT mobile phone shop is one of 10 across the UK offering 20GB of free data in an effort to help people stay connected.

The city's O2 store in Commercial Street is running the offer as part of a UK-wide pilot run by the National Databank, which borrows the concept of food banks but gives away free mobile data, texts, and calls.

Virgin Media O2 is piloting the National Databank in partnership with the Good Things Foundation.

The compay said the offer of 20GB of free data per month for up to six months would account for around 220 hours of internet browsing per month.

Gareth Turpin, the chief commercial at Virgin Media O2, said: “With our additional one million GB of free data available via special Christmas SIM Cards, Virgin Media O2 is helping more people get the data they need, so they can stay in touch with loved ones over the festive period..

The operator is also providing a Christmas SIM card to those who don’t have access to the internet to “stay in touch with loved ones over the festive period”.

The phone provider has committed to providing more than 61 million GB of free data by the end of 2025.

According to Ofcom, it is estimated that two million households are experiencing affordability issues with either their fixed broadband and/or smartphone.

“With two million households struggling to afford internet access in the UK today – and 10 million adults lacking the most basic digital skills, everyone needs to do even more to build a movement for digital inclusion that leaves no-one behind,” said Helen Milner, group chief executive at the Good Things Foundation.

The Newport O2 store at 169 Commercial Street is open from 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

You can visit their website to apply for the O2 Christmas Sim Card.