NEWPORT got well into the festive spirit today with a little bit of help from the man behind what has become the anthem of Wales' football team, Dafydd Iwan.

The city's Christmas lights switch-on drew the crowds to the city centre this afternoon, with a host of music building up to the main event.

Zoila Garman kicked things off, followed by a performance from Pontypool's Rebecca Richards.

Next up were the recognisable Newport band Tinty and the Bucket Hats, who will be familiar to any fans of Newport County and, as we reported earlier this month, have recorded their own World Cup song.

The band really got the crowd into the party spirit.

Stars of the stage treated the audience to songs from the musicals, before the man himself was ready to appear.

Santa proved to be a warm-up act for Dafydd Iwan, who has become something of a folk hero in Wales in recent times and is the man behind Yma O Hyd, which has become the song of Wales' first World Cup in 60 years.

A rendition of the song was well received, before the lights were officially switched on.

A firework display from the top of the Kingsway Shopping Centre capped off the night.