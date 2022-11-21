UK households have been urged to take steps to prevent frozen pipe damage this winter that could cost them over £9000 to put right.

Damage caused by the bursting of pipes in the cold weather cost £9,300 on average to put right in 2021, according to analysis from home insurance claims.

However, there are some preventative steps that we can take to limit the risks, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI) who released the figure.

Here are ABI's recommendations to help you protect your home as temperatures drop.

❄️ With winter fast approaching, we’ve published advice on how to avoid being caught out by frozen or burst pipes which can cause significant disruption, distress & expense.



Read more here: https://t.co/BPy0MYLKjj — ABI (@BritishInsurers) November 16, 2022

Callum Tanner, the ABI’s manager, of general Insurance, said: “We understand the financial pressure which rising energy bills are having on many households.

“Taking a few simple measures now can reduce the disruption, distress and expense caused by pipe problems this winter, while keeping your heating bills as manageable as possible.

“Of course, insurers are poised to help if the worst happens, but prevention is always better than cure.”

How to prevent frozen pipe damage this winter

Insulating water pipes, water tanks in the loft and using draught excluders around doors as ways to reduce your energy bills and keep your house warm

Visit the Energy Saving Trust website for more guidance.

People with smart thermostats might be able to use an anti-frost setting to keep the house heated at a minimal temperature over the winter months to stop the pipes from freezing

If your radiator has a snowflake symbol, this means you can control the water flow and set it to a minimal flow between pipes and radiators, to prevent freezing

You should familiarise yourself with where you stopcock ( where you turn off your incoming water supply) is and test that it is working

When leaving your home unoccupied for a longer period, think about turning off your water at the stopcock since this will reduce the risk of pipes freezing and bursting

You should repair any dripping taps in order to prevent water from freezing

What should I do if my pipes freeze?





ABI advises that you should turn off your water mains at the stopcock immediately if your pipes freeze.

You should then wait for the pipes to warm up as well as move any of your belongings, furniture or clothes away from the pipes in case they burst

What should I do if my pipes burst?





If your pipe bursts, you should contact your insurer right away to get advice, ABI says.

Many insurers operate 24-hour helplines and they will be in the best place to advise you on the next steps to take.

They will also be able to help to arrange for professional repairs to be carried out.