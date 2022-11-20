EMERGENCY crews were scrambled to a fire in the centre of Caerphilly this morning.

The fire was located at the junction of Cardiff Road and Pentrebane Street in Caerphilly.

The road, according to the last update from Gwent Police, is closed, with diversions in place.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."