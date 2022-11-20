NEWPORT got well into the festive spirit last night with a little bit of help from the man behind what has become the anthem of Wales' football team, Dafydd Iwan.

The city's Christmas lights switch-on drew the crowds to the city centre yesterday, with a host of music building up to the main event.

Among them were members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club who, as usual, were on hand to send us amazing shots of the night.

Santa proved to be a warm-up act for Dafydd Iwan, who has become something of a folk hero in Wales in recent times and is the man behind Yma O Hyd, which has become the song of Wales' first World Cup in 60 years.

A firework display from the top of the Kingsway Shopping Centre capped off the night.