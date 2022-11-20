NEWPORT legends Goldie Lookin' Chain have released a new song ahead of Wales' first World Cup in 60 years.

The new song, described by GLC as "the unofficial anthem of ALL football", was filmed in Newport this weekend.

Uploaded to social media today, the music video shows the band leading members of the public on a march beneath the Transporter Bridge in an homage to the video to England World Cup song Vindaloo by Fat Les.

GLC's song is called Football Football Football and the lyrics are even easier to learn than those of Vindaloo.

Thankfully, the music video includes sing-along lyrics so that anyone can join in.

For the most part, the lyrics are "football, football football football. Football, football football goal" with occasional references to World Cups past.

If Wales fans weren't already up for the World Cup then you knows they will be now.

The video is available to watch on YouTube and the song can be heard on Spotify.