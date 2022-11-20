UPDATE - 13.50

Road reopen

UPDATE: 13.36

Eastbound - remains closed. Westbound - Now open.

THE M4 motorway has been closed in both directions west of Newport following a medical emergency.

Traffic Wales have reported the incident, which occurred at around 1pm this afternoon.

The M4 motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 30 at Cardiff Gate ad 32 at Coryton.

The nature of the incident is being referred to as a "medical emergency".

Traffic officers and emergency services are at the scene.

Officials have asked motorists to "please avoid area is possible".