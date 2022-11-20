GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a Gloucester teenager who has been missing since Tuesday after last being seen in Newport.

Edward Melville-Brown, also known as Ned, has been reported as missing.

Ned, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, November 15 in the Pill area of Newport and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5ft 5” tall, of slim build and with short fair hair.

Ned was last seen wearing black and grey clothing and riding a black bike.

He has known links to Newport.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200386890.

"Ned is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."