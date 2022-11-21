A YELLOW weather warning for wind has been put in place by the Met Office, covering the southern part of Gwent.

The warning came into effect at 6am today and is expected to last until at least 6pm this afternoon.

The Met Office are warning people of "a small chance of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities".

The area affected by the warning so far includes Newport south of the M4 and the Gwent Levels.

Strong winds also usually lead to the M48 Severn Bridge being closed to traffic, either partially or completely, so we will bring you updates on that when they are available.

The Met Office say that, during a yellow warning for wind, you can expect:

A slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

A small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

A small chance that some roads and bridges could close

A slight chance that power cuts may occur

A small chance of injuries from flying debris, large waves and/or beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

For more information about how to prepare for adverse weather conditions, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice