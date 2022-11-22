A DRUNKEN knifeman was arrested after a fight with a friend in a residential street late at night.

A concerned member of the public dialled 999 after she witnessed Leighton Killoran and another man brawling in Orchard Street, Newport, over the summer.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The caller believed the defendant had a knife.

“The police were on the scene fairly quickly, around three minutes later, and approached him on Caerleon Road.

“When the defendant turned to face the officers he dropped the knife.

“It looks like a Stanley knife but it has been described by the officer in the case as a carpenter’s knife.

“The defendant was interviewed the following day because he was described as being intoxicated at the time of his arrest.”

Killoran, 43, of Somerton Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of the six-inch knife in public at around 11.10pm on August 15.

He has 20 previous convictions for 49 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, battery, public disorder, burglary and theft.

Gareth Williams, representing Killoran, told the court: “The defendant didn’t use the knife towards anybody.

“There was some argument between him and a friend and it was no more than that.

“It was short lived and he was carrying the knife for the purpose of looking after himself.

“It fell from his trousers.

“He has been in custody for some months now and that has stabilised him.”

The defendant has suffered from mental health issues and substance misuse and was looking to work with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service, Mr Williams said.

Judge Paul Hobson told Killoran: “On that day you had been drinking heavily and the police were called to Orchard Street by a concerned member of the public.”

He added: “I can’t be satisfied there was a risk of serious disorder.

“There was no admissible evidence from the member of the public.”

But Judge Hobson said the case was aggravated by the facts the defendant had been drinking and the offence took place in a residential area.

Killoran was jailed for 32 weeks.