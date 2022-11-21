GWENT Police are investigating an assault in Caerphilly which left a man in hospital with facial injuries.

The incident took place on Station Terrace, near the Caerphilly railway station car park, on Sunday, November 13.

There was an altercation between two men at some time between 9pm and 9.15pm.

One 32-year-old man suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital, he has since been released.

Gwent Police are trying to trace the other man involved who was wearing a white puffer jacket at the time.

"If you can help please call us on 101, quoting 2200384616, or you can DM us," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."