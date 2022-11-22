ON THURSDAY we will be celebrating the best businesses in Gwent at the 2002 South Wales Argus Business Awards.

The ceremony will take place at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus when finalists, judges and guests will enjoy a Champagne reception before a panel discussion.

The invitation-only event will see 14 awards being given out, including Business of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be announced on the night.

Here we meet the finalists:

Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Cintec International

Scott Pearson, of Newport Transport.

Scott joined Newport Transport from Stagecoach in January 2010 as director of delivery and was promoted to managing director later that year. He has been instrumental in implementing positive changes across the business, introducing approaches to build a strong, sustainable company at the heart of the community.

A key achievement was driving the firm to innovate during the pandemic, including the introduction of Wales’ first fleet of electric buses.

Gareth Pinder, Parker & Co.

Gareth is a director at Parker & Co accountants and business advisors in Newport after starting out as a police officer for Avon & Somerset Police and then moving into accountancy.

He was instrumental in the acquisition of another accountancy practice during lockdown.

He is maintaining Parker & Co’s history of charity work by completing a gruelling event every month in 2023 in aid of St David’s Hospice Care and other good causes.

Peter Lewis, of Industrial Automation & Control Ltd.

Peter founded Newport-based IAC in 1989 after starting his career as an apprentice engineer.

His company began as a systems integrator and manufacturer of special purpose machinery, before moving away from building machines.

Employs more than 100 staff across multiple companies worldwide and is passionate about training and development.

Started an apprentice scheme which has seen more than 40 apprentices graduate.

Large Business of the Year

Premier Forest Products.

Co-founded by Dilwyn Howells, Nigel Williams and Terry Edgell in 1993, Premier Forest Products is one of the top timber companies in the country.

It is involved in the importation, distribution, sawmilling and wholesale processing of timber and timber products from Alexandra Dock in Newport.

Three more sites were added to its extensive portfolio in April when the firm acquired specialist fabricators and joinery experts Monmouthshire Timber Supplies.

Monmouthshire Building Society.

Founded in Newport in 1869, it has been serving members for more than 150 years.

It boasts 70,000-plus members, around 240 employees and more than £1.6 billion of assets.

It opened a second flagship branch in Cardiff city centre this year and made improvements to the head office in Newport. Embraces its responsibility to help address social, economic and environmental challenges members and staff face.

Brace’s Bakery.

Established by George Brace in 1902, the family bakery has gone from serving door-to-door in the valleys to corner shops and supermarkets in South Wales and the west of England.

Managing director Mark Brace and director brother Jonathan now oversee operations from the firm’s HQ, a stone’s throw from the original bakery in Pontllanfraith.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner:

Evan Sellick.

The teenager started his own company, Clothing View, during lockdown and now has more than 3,000 sales to his name.

He sells anything from vintage branded clothing to US sportswear and has introduced the second-hand clothing culture to many people. He has held pop-up shops in town centres and universities.

He is a back-to-back finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Ethan Lewis.

Owner of Levi’s Barbers in Malpas, the 19-year-old took a disused barber shop and made it his own, with cutting skills which have attracted customers from Bristol and Berkshire.

His attitude to promotion and publicity through online advertising, social media posts and leaflet dropping has seen his business grow by more than 20 per cent in the last two months.

Anthony Davies.

Director and co-founder of Davies Contractors Ltd, a family-run business in Newport specialising in construction and repair and maintenance services.

Started in 2015, the company went from seven employees to more than 120.

The business delivers repair and maintenance services for the likes of Cardiff Community Housing Association, Newport City Homes and Swansea Council.

Best Place to Work, sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council:

Monmouthshire Building Society.

See Large Business of the Year category.

Beauty Oasis Day Spa & Clinic.

Sarah Henson’s multi-award-winning spa in New Inn, Pontypool, kept a full team of staff on board since the last lockdown and introduced two new therapists due to increased demand.

There is heavy investment in staff training and development plans for each employee. Dedicated in encouraging and developing the team to deliver the best treatments with care and confidence.

Niche.

Newport chartered financial planners Niche is an employee-owned firm founded by Ray Adams in 2005.

It runs an employee wellbeing programme, Your Niche, for those who need that extra bit of guidance, offering confidential support from a designated wellbeing champion.

Niche signed the Time to Change Wales Employer’s Pledge to end mental health discrimination and prejudice in the workplace.

It offers a raft of additional training to employees, such as mental health awareness courses.

Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Harding Evans

RMS (Retail Merchandising Services).

Nationwide retail support and development business started by the late Peter O’Toole in 2005 and handed on to sons Daniel and Connah a decade later.

The UK’s largest provider of retail merchandisers, RMS has worked with John Lewis, Tesco, Waitrose, Boots and B&Q and more. It has supplied thousands of staff and successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the UK and Ireland.

Davies Contractors.

Started by brothers Anthony and Bobby Davies in 2015 to deliver planned kitchen and bathroom refurbishments in South Wales.

The Newport business expanded with additional family members joining over the last seven years. Now delivers work for several housing associations and local authorities in Wales and engages with colleges, community centres or people previously involved in the criminal justice system.

Specialist Facade Inspections.

Newbridge-based family-run business founded by ex-Oakdale rugby player Joshua Tedstone after the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

It offers full cladding fire testing and inspection services to ensure buildings comply with regulations.

Clients include the Principality Stadium and a positive reputation within the local community is enhanced by supporting various projects.

Micro Business of the Year:

Beauty Oasis Day Spa & Clinic.

See Best Place to Work.

M4 Property Consultants.

Established by Dan Smith in 2009, Newport-based commercial property agents and chartered surveyors M4 work extensively throughout the region with landlords, investors, tenants and relevant private and public sector parties.

With three employees, it has increased turnover by 47 per cent in the past year. Also completed nine commercial property sales with a total value in excess of £13 million.

Uddr.

The Torfaen technology business was set-up by entrepreneurs David Smith and Stuart Arthur in 2020.

Its local services app incorporates WhatsApp and is an affordable and easy to use business development tool for local tradespeople.

More than 700 small businesses have registered on the app, ranging from local milkmen to estate agents, florists, window cleaners and refuse collectors.

SME Business of the Year:

Yard Group Ltd.

Owners Jordan Phillips and Barry Fallon launched their food delivery business in March 2020.

They started with Tin Can Kitchen and then opened pizzeria Al Forno that November.

The firm, with outlets in Rogerstone and Cwmbran, has grown considerably, employing 23 full and part-time staff and 11 delivery drivers.

The backbone of the business is two branded websites which enable people to order food for collection or delivery seven days a week.

Comet Security.

Formed by Hayley Claire Smith and Anabela Moreira in March 2021.

It brought a fresh approach to a male-dominated industry by championing diversity, inclusivity, offering welfare support and combating discrimination.

It works with 40 casual staff and training more than a dozen new recruits into the Security Industry Authority.

It has provided security services across South Wales for clients such as the BBC, Owens Transport and JR Events & Catering.

Fitzgerald Plant Services.

Based in Cwmbran, it is an established provider of specialist services and sales within the rail and construction industries.

Specialists in repairs, maintenance, upgrades, engineering services, manufacturing, parts sales and heavy haulage transport.

Established in 2007, the company has seen significant turnover and profit growth over the last two years. Headed by directors Lisa and Chris Fitzgerald.

Start-up Business of the Year, sponsored by Rougemont:

PT Pilates.

Mum-of-two Jane Gambarini spent 20 years as a sales director for Hewlett Packard and Microsoft.

She was diagnosed with MS in 2010 and took up pilates to help her manage the condition.

She started PT Pilates at her Usk studio last year and offers sessions to those in rehab, expectant mothers and those who have just given birth, people suffering chronic illnesses, athletes and first timers.

Youthfluencers Academy.

Founded by Warren ‘Inspire’ Ryan, an international speaker, author and influencer who teaches young people how to thrive with his engaging and informative assembly talks.

With a goal to inspire youngsters and give them a voice, he brings out their confidence and shows them nothing is impossible.

Gives talks to school pupils across south Wales and holds camps and other sessions for Youthfluencer Academy.

Comet Security.

See SME Business of the Year

Ethical Business of the Year, sponsored by Parker & Co:

Sero Zero Waste.

Founded by Laura Parry and Liz Carnevale in Newport.

Located in Tredegar House’s Grade II listed barn, the duo started the shop as part of a vision to reduce plastic waste and consumer impact on the environment.

They sell refillable dry whole foods, local produce such as bread, baked goods, milk and British grown flowers, as well as other refillable and sustainable products.

The Pure Option.

Based in Abertillery, The Pure Option boasts Europe’s largest range of compostable packaging products with more than 400 and a lot more in development.

All are made from plants and designed to replace a petrol-based plastic packaging product with a plant-based alternative.

Products are compostable, biodegradable and sustainable. Team members are paid a living wage and have a share of the profits.

Newport Transport.

The company which runs Newport Bus, the main provider of bus services in Newport operating more than 40 services throughout the city as well as to and from Cardiff, Cwmbran, Chepstow and Monmouth.

Has the highest percentage of electric vehicles per fleet in Wales and is aiming for a 100 per cent zero-emissions fleet by 2028. Promotes greener travel in partnership with Careers Wales.

Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society:

Youthfluencers Academy.

See Start-up Business of the Year.

Comet Security.

See SME Business of the Year

Customer Service Award, sponsored by National Grid

Freight Logistics Solutions.

Pontypool-based firm provides commercial transport logistics solutions and supply chain management throughout the UK and Europe.

Aims to improve clients’ transport service levels while being cost effective through providing top logistics solutions and reducing costs.

Leadership team includes chairman Wayne Harvey, managing director Ieuan Rosser and commercial director Dafydd Rosser.

PT Pilates.

See Start-up Business of the Year.

Beauty Oasis Day Spa & Clinic.

See Best Place to Work.

Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Local iQ

Solar Buddies – Summer of Solar Buddies.

Kelli Apsland and Laura Waters are co-owners of Cwmbran-based Solar Buddies, the children’s sunscreen applicator business that started operating in 2014.

A social media marketing campaign, with a mix of influencer marketing, organic and sponsored content, generated more than five million views and 205,000 likes for their unique product, leading to unprecedented growth for the company in the last 12 months.

Alliance Marketing – Aneurin Bevan UHB’s Your Newport.

Gareth Waters and Matt Trevett started their business in early 2018, combining expertise in design, branding, web skills, PR, marketing and social media.

Worked with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board this year to launch the Your Newport project to support residents in improving their wellbeing via an interactive, online map.

The map now has 78 local wellbeing organisations, services and activities listed, with a further marketing campaign planned for early 2023.

The Oldwalls Collection – Sant Ffraed House.

Independent wedding venue owners The Oldwalls Collection acquired former country house hotel and restaurant Llansantffraed Court Hotel in Abergavenny after £3.5 million deal.

They invested an additional £1.5 million into the Grade II-listed property, now known as Sant Ffraed House, and created more than 50 jobs.

With help from Local iQ, the company’s marketing campaign saw a return of £1.4 million on their investment.