A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

TIFFANY TAYLOR, 25, of Windsor Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on Ton Road on June 21.

She was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

SHELIM HUSSAIN, 49, of Ridgeway, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 49mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, on April 29.

He was ordered to pay £1,520 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSH KERR, 24, of Castle View, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Nantgarw Road on October 1.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 42 months, fined £150 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.

SCOTT LEE TAYLOR, 37, of Bronllys Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Duffryn Drive on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TERRY JONES, 54, of Church Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drink driving with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bedwellty Road, Elliots Town, on October 24.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ALUN SAINSBURY, 64, of North Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for two years after he admitted causing criminal damage to Mini Cooper car on October 24.

He was ordered to pay £125 compensation.

CHRISTOPHER OWENS, 29, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on Brynteg Terrace, Willowtown, on October 25.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.