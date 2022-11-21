Welsh law firm Harding Evans, based in the centre of Newport, has signed up as away kit sponsor for Gwent Premier League side Newport Civil Service FC.

The firm, which offers a range of legal services to both businesses and individuals, is helping the club with financial support, enabling the club to supply the whole team with away kits for the 2022/23 season.

Ben Burrows, club secretary at Newport Civil Service, said: “As a club, we continue to grow by the day and if it wasn’t for the support of our sponsors, we would struggle to run. We really appreciate this great gesture and support from Harding Evans and look forward to running out in the new kit.”

Ken Thomas, partner and head of Harding Evans’ clinical negligence team, said: “We’ve been based in the heart of Newport for more than 100 years and has acted for clients across the region throughout that time, so it is only right that we contribute to the community that we are in. We’re delighted to be able to support Newport Civil Service in this way and wish them all the best for the season.”

Harding Evans has offices in Cardiff and Newport and has a team of 100 solicitors and support staff.