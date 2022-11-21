When Jayne Young’s employer shut up shop in the aftermath of Covid, she decided to take the plunge and relaunch the business herself.

And now, her new hair salon Crowning Glory in Tredegar is proving a great success and playing a part in the rejuvenation of the town.

Jayne spent £3,000 refurbishing the premises in Commercial Street, reorganising the space to make it more efficient and welcoming for customers, and allowing for expansion in the future. The previous business had focussed more on beauty than hair-styling and Jayne thinks the balance is now right.

She said: “It was beauty services that suffered most in Lockdown, and so we thought we would concentrate on hair styling, and that seems to have been the right way to go.

“I am pleased with the progress we are making and the improvements to the salon have proved to be a good investment.”

She is supported in her work by fellow stylist Melanie Deans, and the two are building a strong clientele in Tredegar and further afield. The salon has a strong presence on social media and Jayne finds this an excellent way to promote the services on offer.

Crowning Glory received a £1,000 Kick Start Plus Support Grant administered jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Howard Thompson, UKSE investment executive, said: “It is important that high streets such as Tredegar get investment to help them rebuild and attract customers, and great to see Crowning Glory going from strength to strength.

"It is pleasing to work with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, through our Kick Start programme, to help entrepreneurs such as Jayne get their projects off the ground.”

Councillor Malcolm Cross, chairman of the Place Scrutiny Committee at Blaenau Gwent Council said: “I am really pleased that local new businesses like Crowning Glory can benefit from the Kick Start Plus Support Scheme. I would like to wish Jayne every success for the future and I am sure that Crowning Glory will play its part in the regeneration plans for Tredegar town.”