Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Dr Rebecca Heaton, director of environmental sustainability, as its new group ambassador for Wales, where she will lead on supporting social and economic prosperity.

Rebecca will work alongside her colleagues in Wales to deliver the group’s purpose of ‘helping Britain prosper’ at a local level, engaging the businesses and communities it serves across the country.

Through conversations with local politicians, business leaders, networks and charities, Rebecca will bring people together and share insight to address the challenges facing Wales, such as helping local businesses and vulnerable customers through the current economic landscape.

A primary focus for Rebecca will be Wales’ transition to a low-carbon economy, where she will use her experience to champion a sustainable future for people across the country – in addition to her current role as director of environmental sustainability at Lloyds Banking Group, Rebecca was previously a member of the UK Committee on Climate on Change from 2017 to 2021.

Rebecca has lived and worked in Wales for almost 30 years, having studied at Bangor University, gained a PhD from Cardiff University and, more recently, been awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws from Bangor. She also sat on the Wales Advisory Board for Covid-19 in 2020, helping the country to adapt and plan for a post-pandemic future.

Rebecca said: “I’ve lived and worked in Wales for most of my life and the prosperity and future of our nation is very important to me. As Lloyds Banking Group’s Ambassador for Wales, I look forward to working with colleagues, business leaders, policy makers and charities as we aim for a more prosperous and greener future for customers, businesses and communities across Wales.’’