As the year that saw Welsh businesses reunite and return to normality draws to a close, the M4 Business Network has celebrated the final event of its 2022 calendar with the support of national TV personality, Gail Porter.

Speaking to more than 160 Network members and guests at the Celtic Manor Resort, Gail revealed the behind-the-scenes details of a career that saw her become one of the UK’s best loved presenters and television personalities.

Porter’s candid account of her onscreen career began with her early career in modelling, including the FHM magazine stunt that famously saw her image projected onto the side of the Houses of Parliament.

What followed was a whirlwind of national presenting roles that saw Gail become a regular fixture on some of Britain’s leading programmes, including The Big Breakfast, Top of the Pops, The Gadget Show, and host of documentaries for Channel 4, Sky 1 and the BBC.

While Gail’s authentic recount of her career was laced with humour, she did not shy away from the most challenging moments of her life.

Many people are familiar with her struggle with alopecia, something she has bravely embraced.

And for guests of the M4 Business Network, that determination to overcome adversity and become a real champion for body positivity and diversity, was plain to see.

Paul Byett, chairman of the M4 Business Network and managing partner of its main sponsor, UHY Hacker Young, said: “It has been a true pleasure to welcome back the members and guests of the M4 Business Network in 2022. I feel confident in saying that the ability to once again be able to regularly meet other in our community has been a true highlight for all in our Network.

“As we have all collectively worked this year to put past challenges behind us, I think it is only fitting that our final speaker of 2022 should be a person who has let no obstacle stop her from becoming one of the country’s most well-regarded personalities. So, I thank Gail for the inspiration she has shared with us.”

Sponsors of the club include UHY Hacker Young Chartered Accountants, Working Word, Barclays Business, Thomas Carroll, The Celtic Manor, Newport City Council, McAlister & Co Insolvency Practitioners, Rubin Lewis O’Brien, Johnsey Estates, and Gavel Auctioneers.

For more information visit www.m4businessnetwork.org.