A GWENT Police constable has been accused of gross misconduct amid claims he pursued an “improper relationship” with members of the public.

PC Robert Davies is facing a gross misconduct hearing after investigations unearthed text messages he sent to three women.

Two of the women he contacted were “vulnerable to an abuse of trust or power”, Jonathan Walters, representing Gwent Police, told the hearing.

PC Davies is accused of using his police-issued mobile phone to engage in “inappropriate” text messaging with three women, whose identities cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

The constable also sent one of the women a Facebook friend request, Mr Walters told the misconduct panel.

Gwent Police claims PC Davies’ alleged conduct has breached three of the force’s standards of professional behaviour: those of honesty and integrity (integrity only); authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

PC Davies denies all the charges against him.

The panel heard evidence from one of the women – codenamed Ms B.

David Sapiecha, representing PC Davies, asked her whether she believed her exchanges with the constable in 2020 signified a “friendship and nothing more”.

The witness agreed with this description, and later said PC Davies’ messages “could sometimes be persistent”.

“This wasn’t a relationship forming?” Mr Sapiecha asked.

“No,” the witness replied.

Ms B also said agreed PC Davies hadn’t told her any police secrets and there was “no deep emotional relationship” forming between her and the officer.

On one occasion, PC Davies had asked her if she wanted to meet for a coffee after lockdown restrictions were lifted.

“Did you read anything sinister into that?” Mr Sapiecha asked.

“No I didn’t,” Ms B replied.

“Your perception was he was a kind and caring officer who offered great support?” Mr Sapiecha asked her.

“Yes,” she replied.

Ms B said she later met PC Davies at a support group in 2022, and by then she was aware the officer was being investigated for alleged contact with women.

“He informed me it was all pretty much over and done with,” she told the panel PC Davies had said of the investigation.

Mr Walters asked the witness about some messages PC Davies had sent her.

One read: “Stay safe - you’re important to me”.

“What do you think he meant by that?” Mr Walters asked.

“When I read it now it seems an unusual thing to say,” Ms B replied, adding that she “would have put it down to a friendship”.

PC Davies sent her other messages, the panel heard, including one which read “I think about you a lot lately and always hope you’re OK”.

The misconduct hearing continues.