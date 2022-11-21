A DISUSED pub in Oakdale could be demolished to make way for a Co-op, a Greggs, and affordable flats.

Previous plans approved in 2018 secured permission for the new shops and the demolition of the New Forge pub in Brynhoward Terrace. This application adds 16 one-bedroom apartments to the scheme.

All of the apartments will have a joint kitchen and living area, a bathroom, and a private terrace.

An artist's impression of how the site could look. Credit: Castell Group

The design and access statement, prepared by the RPS Group on behalf of the Swansea-based developer Castell Group, said the scheme would provide “much-needed affordable housing” in Oakdale.

There is already a Co-op in the area, but the applicant has said this is “not fit for purpose”.

The plans, which have been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council, state: “It does not meet the needs or expectations of the local community in terms of stock choice and it does not meet the basic operational requirements of the Co-op.”

How the site looks now

If the plans are approved, there will be 35 car parking spaces in total – 19 for customers of the shops, and 16 for the residents – in addition to cycle storage.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by the council’s planning officers by January 3, 2023.

What is ‘Affordable Housing’?





According to the Senedd’s research and information service, the definition of affordable housing applies when there are methods in place to ensure it s accessible to those who cannot afford private market housing, both on first occupation and for subsequent occupiers.

This includes housing owned by local authorities, housing associations, and other registered social landlords as well as schemes such as shared ownerships.