A YOUNG mother was selling ketamine to a circle of between 20 and 30 customers by sending out a text bomb and using her Facebook account.

Molly Ruck, 25, was caught when her Abergavenny home was raided by police last Christmas.

Officers found ketamine and magic mushrooms in her flat as well as £880 in cash, prosecutor Christopher Evans told Cardiff Crown Court.

Police also seized her mobile phone which contained drug-related messages, including a text bomb sent to potential clients.

They also found evidence of mother-of-two Ruck dealing the class B drug on Facebook.

She said the magic mushrooms, which were kept in jar, were hers and she had picked them in a field.

“The defendant was selling significant quantities of ketamine to a very tight group of around 20 to 30 people,” Mr Evans added.

“She would meet them near her home but she was also able to travel around the county of Monmouthshire if required.”

Ruck, now of Waldbronn Close, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to offering to supply ketamine.

She also admitted possession of ketamine with intent to supply and possession of magic mushrooms.

The offences took place on December 29, 2021.

She had no previous convictions.

Ben Waters, representing Ruck, said: “She started using ketamine and her partner was a user.

“The defendant was using drugs to block out certain aspects of her life.

“She did have her eyes wide open but there was a degree of naivety on her part.

“The defendant was not sophisticated in the criminal world.”

Her barrister added how his client was in work.

Judge Paul Hobson told Ruck: “You had a circle of customers and you were dealing for financial gain.

“The scale of what you were doing was quite considerable.”

But, the judge added, he was willing to suspend her prison sentence.

“I think there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in your case,” he said.

“Whether I am right about that is down to you.”

Ruck was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

She was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.