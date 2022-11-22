A CHEPSTOW man was injured when in a crash between a motorbike and a car just over the border in England last week.

Callum Mustoe-Saunders was riding his motorbike through the village of Aylburton, between Chepstow and Lydney on Friday, November 18.

He was involved in a collision with a car going in the opposite direction near the King George pub in the village.

The aftermath of the crash. Picture: Stevey Horwood

His mother, Stevey Horwood, said: "He doesn't remember landing.

"He's had shoulder and hip problems and a broken toe."

Mr Mustoe-Saunders also had to have a CT scan and an x-ray at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

"He's very shaken," Ms Horwood said.

"He's moving around like an old man and he's wary of getting back on the road.

"Bikers have to be careful at the best of times."

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a collision between a motorbike and car at around 5pm on Friday, November 18."

Despite Ms Horwood describing her son's injuries, the police said: "Nobody is understood to have been injured.

"Police are continuing to investigate".