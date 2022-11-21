WITH less than two hours to go until Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against the USA, a new mural depicting midfielder Aaron Ramsey has appeared at Newport Market.

The painting is one of a series of murals of Welsh footballing heroes around Wales, with Gareth Bale, Harry Wilson, Joe Allen, Joe Rodon, and Rhys Norrington Davies having all appeared in areas they are linked with.

Ramsey features on the mural in the Market as he is originally from nearby Caerphilly.

Ramsey is seen holding up his hands amongst the words "Yma O Hyd you Sons of Speed".

The mural is part of a project delivered by Mentrau Iaith Cymru, an organisation dedicated to promoting use of the Welsh language. The organisation has opened a new studio in Newport and are hosting a special event in the market tonight.

Dafydd Henry, who works at the Newport shop said: “The guy from Cardiff called Teg did ours, we have Ramsey here in Newport due to his links of Caerphilly.

“The team’s decision to use Yma O Hyd and Cymru is massive, Welsh football has done something special for the Welsh language.

“Its such a special moment and I haven’t realised the bond between the players and Gary Speed, for the young ones it’s great for them to cap their careers, they done a lot for the country.

“I am going for a nervy 2-1 tonight, it will be 1-1 I know Bale will get one and possible Ramsey will too, or maybe one of the defenders.

“There will be so much emotion from the team tonight, they will be running through walls, and tonight is our first adult open house event, it was nice of the Market to allow it.”

Sian Sullivan, who also works at the studio, added: “It’s just us and England, and it’s the first time the Welsh language has been spoken ever in the World Cup, at the end of the interview with Rob Page Gary Lineker said to him "Diolch Yn Fawr" and "Pob lwc".

“Its given Wales a platform in the world and the rest of Britain, not just the country and the language as well.

“Even Budweiser did an advert for Wales, which has given the county a boost for us, people know we are own individual country.

“I am nervous as it will have an impact on the other two matches, if it was Iran first, we would feel more reassured, but because its USA I don’t know.”