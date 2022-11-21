SCARLETTE Douglas has returned to social media after she was voted out of the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

She became the second celebrity to be voted off the I'm A Celeb jungle on Sunday.

The TV presenter and property expert's exit follows Loose Women panellist Charlene White's exit who was the first celeb to be dumped from the camp on Friday.

Taking to Instagram stories, the TV presenter said she was “gutted” to have left the jungle, but stressed how glad she was to see family, calling the experience since her exit a “whirlwind”.

She finished her message by expressing how much she enjoyed her time in the jungle, telling her fans to “see what happens next.”

She also asked viewers to share with her their favourite moments from her time in the jungle, adding, “I hope you enjoyed me teaching Matt Hancock some dance moves”.

Who has left I'm A Celeb 2022 so far?





She firmly made a place in the Australian sun since day one, and we'll never forget those iconic dance moves💃



But it's now hometime for the gorgeous @ScarDoug ☀️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XYr1FVBdVT — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2022

Scarlette became the second celeb to be voted off by the public, coming after journalist Charlene White.

However, former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was actually the first campmate to leave the jungle this year.

The reality TV show star had to leave the popular series after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

After returning to the UK, Olivia shared that she was rushed to A&E as her blood tests revealed she had anaemia which had forced her to leave the show.

I’m A Celeb campmates left after second dumping

Here are all the celebrities remaining in the I'm A Celeb jungle:

Mike Tindall

Matt Hancock

Owen Warner

Boy George

Sue Cleaver

Chris Moyles

Babatunde Aleshe

Jill Scott

Seann Walsh

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 on Monday at 9.15pm.