FRIENDS and teachers of a Gwent teenager who died following a battle with cancer took on a gruelling 12-hour walk in his memory.

A dozen teenagers and students from Coleg Gwent took on an 18-mile walk from Ebbw Vale to Blaenavon and back earlier this month in memory of 19-year-old Rhys Langford, who died in February

All funds raised will go to My Shining Star, a children’s cancer charity.

“We were actually surprised how far they (the students) walked,” said Martyn Cooke, a sports tutor in Coleg Gwent who took part. “Half way, some of them started to flag but they were insistent that they would carry on and finish it.”

Caiden Short, a friend of Rhys’ and a student in Coleg Gwent, organised the fundraiser.

Rhys Langford, from Ebbw Vale, died in February aged 19. After being diagnosed with cancer, Rhys spent his last few months fundraising for Jacob Jones, a six-year-old boy, who was also fighting cancer.

Rhys donated £1,000 of his own savings and fundraised another £60,000 for Jacob.

Rhys was told he had osteosarcoma - a type of cancer which starts in the bones - in October 2020. He underwent months of intensive treatment and left the hospital in August 2021.

However, the cancer returned in December.

The initial goal for the fundraiser was £300. Currently, with 69 donors, the money that has been raised is £865.

“I think we’ve just scraped the surface. I think with a lot more media presence, we’ll get a lot more money,” said Mr Cooke.

The fundraiser is ongoing and you can support Coleg Gwent’s effort and My Shining Stars by donating here.