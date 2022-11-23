A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHELSEA BURKE, 25, of Park Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on August 8.

She was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

DAVID IVINS, 42, of Cae Derwen, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on St Luke’s Road, Pontypool.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

DEAN MCANN, 34, of Clos Y Fran, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Junction Road, Newport, on July 8.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

ABDUL COLEMAN, 19, of Oakfield Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £72 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on June 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SUZANNE BROWN, 39, of Gifford Close, Two Locks, Cwmbran, was fined £150 after she admitted possession of cocaine at Newport Central police station on July 2.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

MATTHEW DIAMOND, 31, of East Dock Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £128 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle and a public order offence on Maesglas Crescent on November 10.

DANIELLE BRADFORD, 40, of Albert Street, Newport, was fined £120 after she admitted assault by beating on October 19.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.