AS WALES played their first game in a World Cup in 64 years last night, fans flocked to Rodney Parade to experience the moment of history together.

For those who couldn’t make it to Qatar, Newport’s fan zone at the home of Newport County AFC was the next best thing.

Local boys Tinty and the Bucket Hats got the crowd in full voice ahead of the 7pm kick off.

Beer was priced at £5.10 - a fraction of the cost in Qatar - and fans were in great spirits ahead of kick off.

Yma o Hyd was sung around the fan zone before a spine-tingling rendition of the Welsh national anthem was belted out ahead of kick-off with tears of emotion.

Whilst the Americans took the first goal of the match, it didn’t stop the Red Wall from signing the iconic Don’t Take Me Home and banding together to get behind Rob Page's men.

There was an electric atmosphere and it felt as if you were there with the boys in Qatar. There were incredible scenes as fans erupted when Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to salvage a draw.

Beer was thrown and fans hugged each other in delight as nerves were settled by earning an important point.

Richard Moore was there with his son William, and had predicted a 1-1 score before the game. Speaking after the game, he said he was optimistic for Wales' remaining two group matches against Iran and England.

He said: “It was obvious we needed that focal point up front, Kieffer Moore came on he’s provided that he stretched the Americans and we held on to grab that point.

“We should beat Iran, were better than them so definitely should beat them”

Wales face Iran on Friday morning, before an important match against England on Tuesday. A win is essential against the Iranians to set up a great match against England.

Charlie Davies another fan at the fan zone added: “We were lucky to get that penalty at the end to get the point, going forward now we need to win the next game.

“Wales v England is a massive rivalry it would be great if we could get something from that, they got some good players. Saka is one to look out for, I thought he was very good.

“We just need to capitalise on our own strengths to get to where we need to be, the way iran played today its going to be difficult we need to be on the front foot, we need to get the first goal for the advantage.”

Welsh fans watch in anticipation for a goal (Image: Newsquest)

The fanzone at Rodney Parade is only for a community school event for local schools, before returning to all fans for the England match.