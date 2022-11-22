A top accolade in the recent Welsh Restaurant Awards has been won by Lotus Restaurant of Pendine.

The Asian Fusion establishment, which overlooks the seaside village’s famous stretch of beach, claimed the title of Outstanding Restaurant Of The Year.

The success comes hot on the heels of the Lotus’s success in the Welsh Asian Food Awards, where it was named best Asian fusion restaurant and best Malayan restaurant.

Kim Chin and Greg Durban from Lotus Restaurant said: "We are very thankful to our customers and our Lotus team.

"We created Lotus five years ago to offer delicious Chinese Asian fusion cuisine in a relaxed setting overlooking Pendine Sands with stunning sea views.

Fusion food enhanced by flowers at Lotus RestaU (Image: Lotus Restaurant)

"It’s always been our priority to serve our local community all year round, just as much as the summer visitors.

"The appreciation shown by our customers in nominating Lotus for this award makes all the hard work worthwhile."

Customers of Lotus - which also provides takeaway - have been praising its food on TripAdvisor.

Said one: "The best Chinese food I've eaten by a long way."

While another happy diner described Lotus as 'a secret gem in Carmarthenshire'.

A spokesperson for The 3rd Welsh Restaurant Awards 2022 said: “It is true that Wales combines tastes and flavours from all over the world, where visitors can find different restaurants to meet their needs.

“These awards aim to thank those that work hard within the country's food industry and contribute to making Wales a great culinary place to visit.

“It was lovely to be a part of this celebration and we would like to make sure that the hard work of Wales’s food professionals does not go unnoticed.

"The winners enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements."