A 77-YEAR-OLD man has been reported missing after his family have not been able to contact him since Sunday.

Leighton Tones, from Rhoose, is missing and was last spoken to by his family on November 20 at around 12.30pm.

Mr Tones is described as being 5ft 8", of slim build, with short white hair and he wears glasses.

Leighton Tones from Rhoose has been reported missing. (Image: South Wales Police)

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting occurrence number 2200392856