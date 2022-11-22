A 77-YEAR-OLD man has been reported missing after his family have not been able to contact him since Sunday.
Leighton Tones, from Rhoose, is missing and was last spoken to by his family on November 20 at around 12.30pm.
Mr Tones is described as being 5ft 8", of slim build, with short white hair and he wears glasses.
Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting occurrence number 2200392856
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here