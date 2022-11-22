A WEATHER warning for wind and rain across much of Gwent has been issued for tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning between 3am and 8am across south Wales and south west England.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A short spell of heavy rain and gusty winds may cause some travel disruption.

“Another spell of wet, windy weather will arrive across southern parts of Wales and southwestern parts of England in the early hours of Wednesday.

“For many this will be fairly normal, if unpleasant, autumn conditions but for a few there could be a short interlude with torrential rain and very gusty winds.”

The Met Office has warned of spray and surface water on the roads, affecting visibility and journey times, as well as potentially affecting public transport.

There have also been warnings for drivers of high-sided vehicles, as there may be delays or closures on exposed routes and bridges.

Some short-term power cuts may also happen, warned the Met Office, while there may also be a risk of trees falling.