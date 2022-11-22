A FORMER Plaid Cymru councillor, who represented Caerphilly, has died at the age of 83.

Colin Palfrey won the Trecenydd ward by-election in 1971, making him the first ever Plaid Cymru member on the former Caerphilly Urban District Council. Prior to this he served on the Rhymney Valley District Council.

The father-of-five and husband to Liz was the director of policy studies at the University of South Wales, and lectured at home and overseas for Swansea University on health policy.

Cardiff-born Mr Palfrey published a number of books including Cardiff Soul, The Unofficial Guide To Wales, and The Scottish Trip – in addition to poetry and academic titles.

His friend and leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly County Borough Council, Cllr Lindsay Whittle said: “I’m devastated at Colin’s passing. We were very close and I will miss him so much.

“We not only attended many meetings together but went on numerous rugby trips and holidays together over the years.

“Colin and I wrote a revue for the Plaid Cymru Annual Conference for more than 30 years. He was highly talented individual and had an amazing career outside politics, including travelling the world and working overseas.”

Mr Palfrey also chaired the Caerphilly Teaching Local Health Board and was chairman of Caerphilly Magistrates and served on the bench for 25 years.