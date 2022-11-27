SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club member Justine Carraher went for a walk around Newport city centre and shared a selection of her pictures with us.
They just show that you should look up when you are in the centre to enjoy the fantastic architecture of the buildings.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
The front of the Windsor Castle in Upper Dock Street
The corner of Skinner Street in Newport
The HSBC building on the corner of Bridge Street
The Westgate Hotel
Above the Card Factory on Commercial Street
An entrance to Westgate Buildings on Commercial Street
Lloyds Bank on the Corner of Commercial Street and Llanarth Street
Above the old Barons shop in Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here