SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club member Justine Carraher went for a walk around Newport city centre and shared a selection of her pictures with us.

They just show that you should look up when you are in the centre to enjoy the fantastic architecture of the buildings.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

The front of the Windsor Castle in Upper Dock Street

The corner of Skinner Street in Newport

The HSBC building on the corner of Bridge Street

The Westgate Hotel

Above the Card Factory on Commercial Street

An entrance to Westgate Buildings on Commercial Street

Lloyds Bank on the Corner of Commercial Street and Llanarth Street

Above the old Barons shop in Newport