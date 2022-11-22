ONE of the stars of last night's dramatic clash between Wales and the USA has dedicated his first-ever World Cup appearance to his grandfather who died the night before the match.

Wales' first World Cup match in 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw v USA on Monday, November 21.

A late Gareth Bale penalty was enough to secure a draw for Rob Page's side in Qatar.

Among the players starring for Wales were Neco Williams, who hails from Cefn Mawr, Wrexham.

When the final whistle blew, an emotional Williams fell to his knees and pointed both arms to the sky.

In an Instagram post after the match, he explained the reason behind that tribute.

The Nottingham Forest full-back revealed that his grandfather passed away the night before the match.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad past away last night.

"He’s been everywhere around the world to watch me play football from when I first started playing at Liverpool at six years old. He’d never tell me if I had a good game because he always said I have to get better and better each day and that’s why I am where I am now!

"So I dedicate this game all to him because I know he’s up there watching down on me very proudly. For everyone please cherish [what] you have with loved ones because you never know when it can get taken away from you."

Williams, 21, is from Cefn Mawr and is a former pupil of Ysgol Rhiwabon.

Having previously played for Liverpool, the full-back now plays for fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

But it is perhaps his journey with Wales that has really caught the eye the most, having already earned 24 caps and scored two goals for his country.