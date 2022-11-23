OFFICERS in Pill are working to crack down on anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and sexual exploitation, said Gwent Police’s inspector for the area.

Inspector Hannah Welti, from the Pill neighbourhood policing team, said there had been “a visible reduction” in anti-social behaviour in the centre of Pill throughout October.

Inspector Welti said that, following the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Pill – which bans people from drinking or acting in a way which could cause alarm or distress to others – 23 PSPO tickets or warnings were issued throughout the month.

“Following our implementation of the order, we have seen a visible reduction in the amount of anti-social behaviour in the centre of Pill,” she said.

“However, whilst we have seen an improvement, I am not naive to the fact that we need to be consistent in our approach to continue to help make our community a safer place for all.

“Anti-social behaviour remains of focus for our neighbourhood policing team.”

Inspector Welti also provided an update on Gwent Police’s work with partner agencies in Pill, including Trading Standards, Registered Social Landlords, Social Services, Newport council, POBL and Gwent Specialist Substance Misuse Service.

“An example of our partnership work includes warrants conducted in October, alongside trading standards,” she said.

“We conducted four warrants to detect and deter crime. In these warrants we seized illegal tobacco, cannabis and cash.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested and later released on bail.

“We’re happy to see the positive results of these warrants, leading to the closure of two commercial premises.

“These premisses were linked to anti-social behaviour, drug use and drug dealing which negatively impacts the quality of life for our residents and will not be tolerated in our community.

“I hope this work can reassure residents that if you have concerns regarding problem premises, you can report it to us, and we will work hard with our partners to take action.”

This month, officers will be looking to tackle issues with sexual exploitation in Pill.

“Operation Wyvern previously saw over 40 people arrested and charged with solicitation,” said Inspector Welti.

“Our team worked hard to meet with local support groups to help anyone identified as vulnerable.

“It sent a clear message to anyone within or visiting Pill, that there is a zero-tolerance approach to sexual exploitation.”