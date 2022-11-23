A WOMAN from Caerphilly accused of murder will face trial in the new year.

Rebecca Press, 31, has been charged with the murder of 57-year-old Richard Marc Ash at a property in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, on July 17.

Press, of Second Avenue in Trecenydd, denies the charge, and a separate allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Michelle Chapman on the same date.

A pre-trial review was held before Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, and it was confirmed her trial will go ahead on January 9.

Following his death, Mr Ash's parents released the following tribute to him:

“Richard Marc was an introverted, lovely person.

"We were blessed to be his parents.

“All those who knew Richard Marc have nothing but praise for the type of man he was.

“He was a lovely person, and we will always remember him as such.”