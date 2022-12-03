THE Christmas decorations are going up and the festive season is underway, so it's time to check if you have been naughty or nice with Santa.

One of the best things about Christmas for children is to visit Father Christmas and share with him what they want for the big day.

Santa will be popping into places across Newport and Gwent to bring some festive cheer to children and their families with a photo opportunity and gift.

Here are five places where the big man is set to visit in Newport this year.

Celtic Manor Resort, Newport

Santa’s Tea Party is back at the Celtic Manor Resort after a break for the past few years. The big man and his helpers will be there for a magical experience for the whole family.

The tea party includes a festive afternoon tea, an individual meeting and picture with Santa, festive activity packs and a gift from Santa. From 12pm-4pm, on Sunday, November 27 up to Christmas Eve in the Caernarfon Suite, children aged 12 and under will receive a special stocking filler.

A minimum of four guests up to a max of 12 per table. Prices are £28 adults and £18 children on November 27, Wednesday December 21 and Thursday December 22.

Saturday, December 3, tickets are priced at £30 adults, £20 for children, Sunday December 4, Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11 are priced at £32 adults and £22 children.

Santa at Celtic Manor Resort in 2013 (Image: Newsquest)

Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, is priced at £36 adults, £26 children, while Friday, December 23 is £28 adults and £18 children. On Christmas Eve prices will be £43 adults and £33 for children.

Forestier Walker Conservative Club, Newport

The conservative club in Cwmfelinfach is hosting a family Christmas night, including games, refreshments, dances and bingo.

Children will get the chance to meet Buddy the Elf and Santa.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 17th

Maes Manor Hotel, Blackwood

This hotel near the High Street of Blackwood will host three events with the first event on Friday, December 18.

The first event will be a Santa’s festive Sunday lunch, disco, and a chance to meet Santa. The event starts at 12pm with prices at £27.95 for adults and £13.95 for children.

Maes Manor Hotel, Google (Image: Google)

They are also hosting a festive afternoon tea and princess ball on Monday, December 19 & Tuesday, December 20 and another festive afternoon tea, disco and meet Santa on Thursday, December 22.

Llandegfedd Lake, Pontypool

Santa will be arriving on his own personal speedboat to Llandegfedd lake on Sunday, December 3, for children to enjoy a brunch.

After brunch children will be invited to the café balcony to witness Santas arrival, before meeting him and receiving a gift.

Santa will visit Llandegfedd Lake by Speedboat (Image: Llandegfedd Lake)

Tickets are £16.95 for children and £12.95 for adults. Santa will be visiting the beautiful venue until Sunday, December 18.

Riverfront Theatre, Newport

Santa’s Grotto will be at the Riverfront theatre. St Woolos Newport Rotary Club & Newport Live have collaborated to bring Santa to Newport from Saturday, December 3.

Photo opportunities are available for children if they are accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are priced at £8 per child which will include a meet and greet with Santa and age-appropriate gift. The grotto will run until Saturday, December 17, at 11am-5pm.