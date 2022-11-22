A GWENT Police officer accused of gross misconduct is alleged to have told a stalking victim she was “gorgeous with a beautiful body”.

It is claimed PC Robert Davies, aged 50, flirted with women to “pursue sexual or emotional relationships” by sending them messages on his work mobile phone.

The officer, who has served with Gwent Police for 28 years, denies all the allegations against him by three woman and said he had “no sinister intent”.

The disciplinary panel heard PC Davies suffers from “severe and complex PTSD” after working on cases such as the abduction and murder of young schoolgirl April Jones who was killed by a paedophile in 2012.

He says he was completely unaware he was suffering from PTSD at the time of the allegations against him just before and during the Covid pandemic.

The officer said he was a Christian who adopted a “friendly and caring” approach to people when acting in both professional and personal capacities.

One of the women making the claims against him said PC Davies had asked her to stay with him at his house in Newport over a weekend or for the week.

She came into contact with him because he was working on her case in which she was a victim of stalking at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.

The witness, known as Miss C, told the panel: “He said I was very beautiful and had a beautiful body and figure.

“That would indicate there was an attraction and that was completely inappropriate.”

She told the panel she believed his behaviour “did seem overfamiliar”.

David Sapiecha, representing the officer accused the woman of “jumping on the bandwagon” following recent media reports over the misconduct of Gwent Police officers.

She denied this.

Mr Sapiecha asked her: “Are you trying to skew your evidence in order to get someone into trouble?”

She replied: “No.”

PC Davies, the hearing was told, was a divorced father-of-three who had been in a relationship with a woman since 2018 and had served his entire career as a frontline officer.

He told the panel he was a committed Christian but admitted: “I’ve had my faith tested many times.”

The officer said: “I treat people with fairness and kindness. I think I’m generous.”

He maintains he had just wanted to help the three women in a professional capacity and that he had no ulterior motive.

“Did you have any sinister intent?” Mr Sapiecha enquired.

PC Davies replied: “There was no sinister intent.”

He did admit some of his messages may have been “clumsy”.

The officer denied asking one of the women to stay with him in Newport and said it could not have happened because he lives in a small house with his elderly parents.

Jonathan Walters, representing Gwent Police, said: “The messages were all discovered on the officer’s works mobile phone and they contain gender-related, suggestive and overly familiar comments.

“Some of the comments are wholly inappropriate and unprofessional.

“The officer has failed to maintain the boundaries which should exist between a police officer and member of the public with whom he has come into account because of the exercise of duties as a police constable.

“The officer indulged in contact which went beyond the requirements of his role as a police officer.

“It is contended that in many respects the behaviour is akin to flirting and consistent with him seeking to pursue a sexual, or, at the very least, an emotional relationship with women.”

The hearing, held at the former Gwent Police headquarters in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, continues.