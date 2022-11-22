A BURST water pipe has forced the closure of a rural road in Monmouthshire.

The Cross Elm road, which leads past Maendy House, is expected to remain closed until Thursday, November 24, as Welsh Water contractors carry out repairs.

South Wales Argus: Cross Elm Road Closure, Monmouthshire

Part of the road, past Maendy House, will be restricted to access-only while a diversion will take drivers north to Penrhos Farm and back south to Cross Elm, which is south of Llantilio Crossenny.