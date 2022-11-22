Coca-Cola's beloved Christmas Truck is set for a UK return in 2022 after being suspended in 2020 because of Covid restrictions.

In a statement on their website Coca-Cola said: "Holidays Are Coming! Christmas is set to be extra special this year and to celebrate, Coca‑Cola is bringing the magic of Christmas to the nation with its eagerly awaited Christmas Truck Tour."

The company added that this year's truck will count towards supporting those experiencing food poverty, saying: "Coca‑Cola Great Britain will donate the equivalent of up to 100,000 meals to those in need throughout the festive season.

"For every person that attends the Coca‑Cola Truck Tour, Coca‑Cola Great Britain will fund the equivalent of one meal for a person in need.

"Kickstarting the ambition, the equivalent of 100,000 meals have already been donated to FareShare by Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners, with the ambition of funding the total equivalent of 200,000 meals."

FareShare CEO, Lindsay Boswell commended the move, saying: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca‑Cola.

"Their donation will help us get more good-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis.

"We hope as many people visit the Coca‑Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”

The company is also working in partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and NavilLens to pilot a new on-pack code technology so blind people can use their smartphones to receive the information they need to shop independently.

The truck is famous the nation over for traveling across the length and breadth of the UK to hand out free samples of the popular soft drink.

Previously, Coca-Cola teased the return of the famous truck in a Twitter reply to an interested user asking: "@CocaCola_GB is the holiday truck,coming this year?"

The company's Twitter account tweeted back, saying: "Christmas is coming but is the truck tour? You will have to watch this space."

Christmas is coming but is the truck tour? You will have to watch this space 👀 😉 — Coca-Cola GB (@CocaCola_GB) November 4, 2022

Beyond the perfect seasonal selfies, Coca-Cola says there will be a 'winter market' atmosphere with tonnes of activities to get involved with.

There will be "giggle-inducing 'elfie selfie' shots" and QR codes to access interactive games as well as food served with both Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Original Taste.

In traditional fashion, the Coca-Cola truck will be making an appearance on UK screens in late November with the brand's much-loved "Holidays Are Coming" advert.