AN LGBT+ bar in Newport is disgusted by the ban on rainbow bucket hats and OneLove bands at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In Qatar same sex relationships are strictly forbidden and could land a person in jail or even a death penalty.

Rainbow versions of the iconic Welsh bucket hat created to show support for the LGBT community were recently banned from stadiums with Welsh fans having clothing confiscated.

Staff at the Atlantica Bar and Club in Market Street say they are frustrated with Qatar and their treatment of the LGBT+ community.

Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women. @FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !!#LGBTQRights 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#WeBelong | #NoPrideWithoutAll pic.twitter.com/bvo9y51WzG — The Rainbow Wall 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TheRainbowWall) November 21, 2022

Robbie White, manager of Atlantica Bar, stands with their patrons, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

He said: “We aren’t boycotting the World Cup directly as such, but we stand with our allies and LGBTQIA+ individuals in condemning the actions which will leave a bitter taste in our mouths for decades to come.

“I share the frustration and despair amongst many after hearing the ongoing issues in Qatar with regards to the armbands and bucket hats being penalised.

“I understand and respect other countries religions and opinions that may seem so outdated and discriminatory to us.

“We are who we are, it is the events of this magnitude the World Cup that show the rest of the world how amazingly diverse we all are.

“Respect and understanding are the first step in change, that may help Qataris to live without threat of persecution for being who they are, but I do question whether it’s the fault of Qatar or FIFA.”

Gareth Bale and Wales faced a fine and a yellow card should they wear the one love armband in any of their upcoming matches.

Sports reporter Beth Fisher also said on twitter that she heard that rainbow stickers had also been ripped from fans phones ahead of the USA match. In her tweet she said: “Understandably, these fans are very upset by the whole experience.

I’ve been told that Rainbow stickers have also been ripped off fans phones.

Understandably these fans are very upset by the whole experience. https://t.co/EsDgaBwkg7 — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) November 21, 2022

Adam Smith, chairman of Pride in the Port, added: “I love Beth and Laura McAllister who had issues with having her stuff confiscated. I think it is a disgrace, its clearly about money and not inclusion of people and fans.

“I feel they are outdated laws and not just around LGBTQIA+ but for other human right too, especially how they treat woman and girls.

“Wales have backtracked with the OneLove armbands; I don’t blame the players as they were happy to wear them and they are only following the rules.

“It’s disappointing as I know many LGBT+ people who would have loved to go to Qatar for the World Cup in person but they can’t in fear they would get arrested and put in prison for who they are.

“That’s the reality of this World Cup, what should be an amazing event uniting everyone has been clouded by the stance on human rights, our rights, women’s rights.

“It's shocking FIFA, should be ashamed of themselves. The FA not supporting the captains wearing the OneLove band is even more shocking.”