A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LOUIS COOK, 22, of Heol Senni, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to riding a motorbike with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Bettws Lane on August 15.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £124 surcharge.

CONNOR DEAN, 25, of Old Roman Road, Langstone, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on October 28.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and told to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

READ MORE: Man raped girl, 15, as she was being sick

LEWIS TUCKER, 37, of Allt-Yr-Yn View, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drink driving with 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Edward VII Crescent on October 29.

He was fined £1,331 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £532 surcharge.

EMMIE ROSS, 25, of Olive Road, Newport, was fined £120 after she admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on Maesglas Road on October 30 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, 8 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Her driving licence was endorsed with 10 points and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

IEUAN HARRIS, 20, of Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was fined £40 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at High Street, Blackwood, October 29.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

ROBERT KNIGHT, 48, of Penyrheol, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of assault by beating on March 25 following a trial.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay £620 costs and a £95 surcharge.

MICHAEL JONES, 33, of Richmond Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was fined £210 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence on November 11.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £56 surcharge.