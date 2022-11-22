A van centre is to open in Cwmbran with an on–site café.

The Van Centre Cwmbran purchased a 2-acre site on Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran, with the support of a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

HSBC operated from the site since 2021.

Glenn Saunders, Owner of The Van Centre Cwmbran, said: “As a long-term HSBC UK customer, our expectations have been consistently met by the bank.

The new site will feature a cafe for customers. Picture: HSBC (Image: HSBC)

“All processes throughout this purchase have been well supported and we thank HSBC UK for making the experience as smooth as possible.

“We look forward to operating from the newly acquired site well into the future.”

Renovations on the site include an on – site café and expansion of MOT and rental services across the business.

HSBC UK funding has also been utilised to refinance The Van Centre Cwmbran’s additional premises on Court Road, Cwmbran, that it has operated from since May 2017.

Zena Perry-Hartle, Area Director for Business Banking in Wales & Western Midlands at HSBC UK, added:

“It’s been a pleasure to support the growth of The Van Centre Cwmbran with the purchase and refinancing of its trading sites.

“The expansion of the business in recent years has been impressive and it is now a trusted company in the local community for van purchase, modification, and hire.

“We look forward to seeing the business continue to thrive.”