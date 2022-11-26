THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like rape, robbery, assault and drug dealing.

We look at their cases.

Phillip Chilcott

Controlling boyfriend Phillip Chilcott was jailed for two years after subjecting woman to a catalogue of domestic abuse.

During one incident the 35-year-old put his hands around her throat, threatened to kill her and headbutted her.

Chilcott, from Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Rizwan Anwar

A drugs gang’s “second in command” was jailed over his management role in trafficking multi kilo amounts of heroin in Gwent.

Rizwan Anwar, 29, from Newport, worked for his cousin Yusuf Ali as his “trusted lieutenant”.

He was caught as a result of Operation Venetic which saw the National Crime Agency and police smash thousands of criminal conspiracies across the UK.

Anwar was locked up for nine years.

Macauley Davies

A thug repeatedly punched a “vulnerable” ex-serviceman suffering from PTSD who was kept a prisoner in his own home during a brutal robbery.

Macauley Davies, 23, from Newport and an accomplice went to their victim’s flat in the city and threatened to kill him unless he gave them the PIN number for his bank card.

The defendant was jailed for six years after he pleaded guilty to robbery.

Jerome Winter

Jerome Winter, 21, is back behind bars after he was caught drug dealing for the third time.

He was caught with a package of heroin which had a potential street value of £3,000 when police raided his home in Newport.

The defendant was jailed for five years and seven months after he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Sebastian Smith

Rapist Sebastian Smith sexually assaulted a woman as they watched a film together on Netflix.

The 26-year-old from Brynmawr pinned his victim down on a bed and ignored her cries as she begged him to stop attacking her.

Smith was jailed for five years and five months after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault by penetration following a trial.

Christopher Westacott

A robber ordered a takeaway before hiding and laying in wait to attack the delivery driver.

Christopher Westacott punched his female victim in the face and stole the £75 worth of food from her during the brazen attack in Newport.

The defendant was convicted of committing the robbery earlier this year by a jury following a trial.

Westacott, aged 33, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for three years and four months.