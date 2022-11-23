Welsh residents have been told to brace themselves for disruption amid a Met Office weather forecast for the nation as areas across Wales are expected to be hit.

The national weather service has warned of spells of heavy rain and strong winds tomorrow (Thursday, November 24).

It has been reported by the Independent that the weather warning could see power cuts with infrastructure and supply at risk.

This could plunge many into darkness amid falling temperatures and dangerous weather.

The rain is also likely to cause flooding of homes and businesses and is expected to impact bus and train services across Wales as well as car journey times.

The yellow weather warning is set to last from 10am to 7pm tomorrow.

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected to last throughout much of the week with some sunny spells.

Here is where the weather warning covers and what to expect:

Rain and strong winds across Wales and parts of southern and western England



Thursday 1000 – 1900



What to expect from the Met Office weather warning?

Thursday (November 24)

The Met Office expects spells of heavy rain that could cause spray and flooding on roads, making journey times longer.

There may be delays to roads, rail, air, and ferry transport.

There may be flooding of a few homes and businesses while high-sided vehicles may face delays.

Reports warn that there may be a risk of power cuts as weather impacts infrastructure and supply, plunging hundreds into darkness.

Areas affected by the Met Office yellow weather warning

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings to the whole of Wales tomorrow (Thursday, November 24).

Parts of England, including the South West, are also to be hit by heavy rain and wind as well.

The BBC forecast

The BBC has predicted a wet and windy day, with the rest of the week experiencing cloudy and rainy conditions with small spells of sun.