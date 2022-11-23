With only a few days left until the consultation closes, I am using my column this month to urge parents, guardians, and learners in Torfaen to have their say about whether school logos on uniforms are necessary.

I have long campaigned about the need for and importance of having affordable school uniform options.

I am delighted to see that Welsh Government is currently looking for opinions on a variety of proposals about school uniforms, including updating the statutory guidance to further support families through the cost-of-living crisis and making uniforms more affordable. The consultation closes on November 28, 2022.

Options being considered include the use of school branding and whether schools should have no logo at all; or the use of ‘iron on logos' and making them available free of charge.

These could give families the opportunity to purchase cheaper uniforms from a retailer of their choice. Views are also being sought on whether schools should enter into single supplier contracts, their role in uniform recycling and exchange schemes.

I’m really pleased Welsh Government is asking for views on further ways in which it can support families through this cost-of-living crisis. I would encourage families across Torfaen to take part in this consultation and have their say about these proposals to further reduce the cost of school uniform.

I know that a lot of work already happens in schools to keep uniform costs to a minimum. However, we still hear of instances where families are spending eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school.

I’m also urging families to check whether they are eligible for the Welsh Government’s Pupil Development Grant Access Grant. This grant is administered by Torfaen County Borough Council and provides help with the cost of school uniform and school items.

Parents, carers, learners, schools and other key stakeholders are encouraged to share their views by responding to the consultation. The consultation is live at gov.wales/changes-statutory-guidance-school-uniform-and-appearance-policies or for the Welsh version llyw.cymru/newidiadau-ir-canllawiau-statudol-ar-bolisiau-gwisg-ysgol-ac-edrychiad-disgyblion

In 2019, the Welsh Government updated its school uniform guidance and made it statutory to better support governing bodies in making their decisions on school uniform policies in respect of access, affordability and flexibility.